Business Highlights

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Following are the business news highlights till 1850 hours today: DCM21 BIZ-GST REFUND TOURISTS

New Delhi: Foreign tourists may soon get to claim GST refunds at airports at the time of exit as the revenue department is working on a mechanism to refund taxes paid by them on local purchases.

DCM22 BIZ-ICICI-US PROBE

New Delhi: As multi-agency probe continues in India into alleged lapses involving ICICI Banks chief Chanda Kochhar and her family members, the matter has also come under the scanner of the US markets regulator SEC.

DCM5 BIZ-SICK PSU-PUBLIC HOLDING

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry is planning to transfer shares of five sick CPSEs including HMT and Andrew Yule & Company, to the SNIF fund to meet Sebis minimum 25 per cent public shareholding.

DCM17 BIZ-RELIANCE-GAS

New Delhi: An international arbitration tribunal has concluded hearing in the USD 1.55 billion claims made against Reliance Industries and its partners for allegedly syphoning gas from deposits they had no right to exploit and is expected to pronounce a judgement next month. DCM10 BIZ-WTO

New Delhi: India is considering to bring together a group of 8-10 member countries of the WTO to prepare an agenda for creation of a conducive atmosphere in Geneva to ensure smooth functioning of the global trade body, a top government official said.

DCM14 BIZ-ABINBEV

Bengaluru: The worlds biggest beer maker Anheuser Bush (AB InBev) is hopeful of returning to normal growth in India this year, its India President Ben Verhaert said.

DCM15 BIZ-VIOLENCE-INDIA COST

New Delhi: Violence cost the Indian economy a whopping USD 1.19 trillion (over Rs 80 lakh crore) last year in constant purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, which amounts to roughly USD 595.4 per person, says a report.

DCM45 BIZ-PNB-NPA

New Delhi: Enthused by the successful resolution of Bhushan Steel, Nirav Modi fraud-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) is hopeful of Rs 8,000 crore recovery from bad loans in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

DCM16 BIZ-SBI-NPA-AUCTION

New Delhi: The countrys largest lender SBI will conduct auction of 12 non-performing accounts (NPAs) later this month to recover dues of over Rs 1,325 crore. DCM3 BIZ-MARKET OUTLOOK

New Delhi: Stock market this week will be guided by a host of key macroeconomic data points including the industrial production numbers for April, global cues, trend in crude oil prices and progress of monsoon, say experts.

DCM38 BIZ-HIRING-CHATBOTS

New Delhi: Chatbots might well be a gateway to jobs as more companies embrace new hiring strategies and automation to assess behavioural traits of candidates before recruiting them.

DCM46 BIZ-RBI-PAYMENT

New Delhi: Amid concern around data security, the Reserve Bank of India is learnt to have asked payment services firms to provide an update on action taken by them to store transaction data in the country in every fortnight. PTI BAL BAL