Business Highlights

Following are the PTI business news highlights till 1800 hours today:

New Delhi: Gold prices dived by Rs 300 to Rs 31,600 per ten grams, extending their slide for the third straight day at the bullion market today, tracking a weak trend overseas amid fall in demand from local jewellers.

New Delhi: Several companies like Coca-Cola, Infosys and Hilton among others have pledged to address the growing problem of plastic pollution.

Mangaluru: The Kanara small industries association has requested Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to bail out small entrepreneurs whose businesses have been gravely hit by the devastation caused by heavy rains and flooding in the city on May 29.

New Delhi: Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Doxycycline Hyclate capsules USP, antibiotic used for treating bacterial infections, Cadila Healthcare said today.

Mumbai: In its efforts to develop the financial capital into a fintech hub, the Maharashtra government today announced a sandbox to aid startups in the space.

