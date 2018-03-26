Following are the PTI business highlights at 2000 hrs today:-

DCM68 BIZ-TRADE-PROTECTION Industry needs to focus on standards of products, services

New Delhi: The domestic industry should work on improving product standards to enhance competitiveness and not always seek tariff protection as it has not worked, a top government official said today.

DCM65 BIZ-LD PRABHU India-EU FTA negotiations likely to resume soon

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu today indicated that negotiations on long-stalled free trade pact between India and the European Union could resume soon.

DCM61 BIZ-CHINA-INDIA-TRADE China promises to address trade deficit issue with India

New Delhi: China today promised to address the issue of widening trade deficit with India as the country sought greater market access for its goods and services, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said today.

DCM60 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex logs 1st gain in 3 days, soars 470 pts on banks support

Mumbai: Indian stock market reversed its two-session downtrend today, with the benchmark Sensex rising by over 470 points and the NSE Nifty by 133 points after an emergence of buying in recently beaten-down banking counters amid easing fears on global trade war.

DCM26 BIZ-FINMIN-ECONOMY Economy to double to $5 tn by 2025; no risk to inflation target: Finmin

New Delhi: India is on track to doubling the size of its economy to USD 5 trillion by 2025, the finance ministry said today while asserting that the inflation target set by the Reserve Bank will not be breached.

DEL23 BIZ-RUPEE CLOSE Rupee scales 2-week high of 64.87, up 14 paise vs dollar

Mumbai: Maintaining its bullish trend for a third straight day, the rupee today strengthened by another 14 paise to end at a near two-week high of 64.87 against the US currency on sustained dollar unwinding by exporters and banks. PTI MKJ MKJ