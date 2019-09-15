Businessman A K Singh denies charges related to attack on SAIL Chairman

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Businessman Ashok Kumar Singh, who is accused of conspiring to attack the chairman of Steel Authority of India (SAIL), has denied all charges and said that neither he nor his son had any beneficiary relation in a private company which is in dispute with the PSU over quality of coal.Singh, through his lawyer and senior advocate N Hariharan, said that arbitration proceedings between the private company and SAIL are going in the tribunal headed by Justice Arijit Pasayat and only the final award is awaited. "In such circumstances, any act like the alleged attack from his side can only have negative implications for himself," Hariharan said.Singh was arrested by the Delhi police's crime branch on September 6 and a Delhi Court had on September 9 granted him bail.Hariharan said that it is surprising as to how police could make "baseless statements" alleging a conspiracy by his client and that to in a sub-judice matter.He said that Singh is complying with the directions of investigating authorities and he has been duly participating in the probe. Hariharan said that his clients have complete faith in the judicial process and are wholly committed to ensuring procedural compliance.A statement released by the counsel, said, "It is to be categorically noted that neither Mr A K Singh nor his son has any beneficiary relation with the contracting company, M/S Sonam Trading FZC. His son is just an authorized representative for Sonam Trading FZC and nothing more".It said that the quality aspect is a matter under arbitration and any claim or counter claim regarding the same will be decided by the arbitration award. "The CMD, SAIL or any other officer whosoever, is not in a position to influence the arbitration and it can only be decided on merit by the Tribunal," the statement said. It dismissed reports "that Rs. 30 crore was paid by SAIL as first installment, as part of the contract". "The statement is patently incorrect and devoid of any merit. No sum of money in any form has been received by Mr. Singh, M/s Sonam Trading FZC or anyone associated with them," the statement further said.SAIL chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary was attacked last month on August Kranti Marg here, when he was on his way to his residence from office.Chaudhary was hit with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs. His driver was left unharmed in the August 7 incident. The same day, police had arrested Singh's alleged associate Sunil Balhara, a property dealer. Later on September 9, the Delhi Police said it had arrested Singh from his residence in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj in connection with the case. PTI MNL RT