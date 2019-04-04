Businessman arrested after his pistol went off at coffee shop in CP

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) A businessman was arrested Thursday after his pistol went off at a coffee shop in Connaught Place, creating panic, police said.Anil Kumar, 61, had come to the Starbucks cafe for a meeting with his clients. When he stood up to leave the coffee shop, his pistol fell on the floor which accidentally triggered it, they said. The incident was reported to the police around 1 PM, they said.No one was injured, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said. One revolver and 5 live rounds and one empty cartridge were found on the spot, the officer said. The DCP said the license of the pistol had expired on October 26, 2018. A case was registered and Kumar arrested, the DCP said, adding Kumar owns a factory that makes metallic wire in Ghaziabad's Loni area, police said. "All customers and partners (employees) are safe and all necessary measures were taken to ensure their safety, which is our highest priority," Tata Starbucks spokesperson said. PTI AMP DPB