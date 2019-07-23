Businessman shot dead in Varanasi

Varanasi, Jul 23 (PTI) A 38-year-old businessman was shot dead and robbed of Rs 5 lakh cash by three unidentified bike-borne assailants outside his house in the Pahariya area here, police said on Tuesday.The victim, Dharmendra Gupta, used to run a shop in the area, they said.Singh was carrying a bad containing the cash when he was shot around 10 pm on Monday, police officials said, adding that the assailants escaped with money.The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, they added. PTI CORR IJTIJT