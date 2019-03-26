Butcher arrested for allegedly dumping animal's body parts on a vacant plot in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) A 23-year-old butcher was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a case in which severed body parts of an animal were found in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar, police said. Following a tip-off, the accused identified as Parvaiz was arrested after police raided several areas in the adjoining districts of Delhi.Last Thursday, a resident of Harsh Vihar reported to police that body parts of an animal, which he claimed to be that of a cow, were found dumped at a vacant plot in the area after which police visited the spot along with a crime team and a forensics team and collected samples, they said. A case was registered under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of police (northeast) said. Police are waiting the reports from the veterinary doctor as well as the from the FSL team to ascertain whether the body parts were of a cow or a buffalo, police said. The accused is being interrogated, they added.PTI AMP SLB RCJ