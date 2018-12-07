Buy a GENIE Hand Shower and Help a Child Access Basic Sanitation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) American Standard Shower for Good benefit sale Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaOn December 15, 2018, four countries in Asia - India, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand - will simultaneously mount a benefit sale of American Standard GENIE Hand Showers with 100% of proceeds to be donated to the LIXIL-UNICEF Make A Splash program. As the worlds biggest player in water technology, LIXIL leverages its expertise as it teams up with UNICEF, who works in over 100 countries worldwide to improve access to clean water, basic toilets and good hygiene practices. Through Make A Splash, the two forces aim to promote the business opportunities available in achieving universal access to basic sanitation, by creating demand for sanitation products like toilets, improving supply of such products, and supporting opportunities for affordable finance. In India, all proceeds will be donated to the UNICEF India WASH program. WASH is the collective term for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene. UNICEFs work in water focuses on the ability for children to access safe water, the quality of the water they can access and the journey they must take to collect it. For sanitation, UNICEF works to ensure access and use of basic toilets and ways to separate human waste from contact with people. UNICEFs work in hygiene is aimed at nurturing good hygiene practices, especially handwashing with soap. Although it sounds simple, this act is essential to prevent disease and the health of children. All three areas in WASH support and strengthen one another. If one is missing, the others cannot progress. Fittingly named Shower For Good, consumers who buy a GENIE Hand Shower will be able to enjoy a great shower experience and at the same time help children live healthier lives through access to basic sanitation. As part of the LIXIL Group, American Standard brand aims to sell 1000 units of GENIE Hand Shower in each of the 4 participating countries India, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand - at the Shower For Good benefit sale, with all proceeds going towards the LIXIL-UNICEF Make A Splash program. In India, all proceeds will go towards the UNICEF India WASH program. Whats more, GENIE Hand Showers will be sold at a specially discounted price. In India, Shower For Good uses the holiday season as a fitting backdrop for the benefit sale. The public and invited guests at the Imagica Theme Park in Mumbai will be engaged through entertaining games as the benefit sale manned by volunteer student organizations from top universities in the country race to deliver all 1000 GENIE Hand Showers to the sales finish line, ensuring the donation of all proceeds to LIXIL-UNICEF Make A Splash program. Placing comfort, hygiene and aesthetics at its forefront, the award-winning GENIE Hand Shower boasts better water pressure performance because of an especially designed water channel and 120 micro spray holes that ensure a robust water flow, even under a low pressure. In addition, users can also look forward to a visibly clean shower experience. Sporting a rarely seen translucent shower face, GENIE Hand Showeris also revolutionary in its product design that prompts users to clean the slime and mineral deposits to ensure they are getting clean water for their shower session even after long-time use. With your support, the benefits of a great shower can extend not just to you and your family, but to a child whose life may be changed for good. The Shower For Good event will help give disadvantaged children access to an appropriate toilet. Toilets are proven to help boost childrens survival rates, make communities healthier and more productive, and even improve a childs chances of attending school. By 2021, the UNICEF India WASH program will have contributed to global efforts to improve basic sanitation for 250 million people around the world. UNICEF and LIXIL, together with the help of its consumers and customers are improving sanitation around the world, one toilet at a time. To know more, visit https://www.lixil.com/en/makeasplash/#join and make a pledge to purchase GENIE Hand Shower on Dec. 15, 2018. About American Standard As one of the most iconic brands in sanitary wares, American Standard has earned the trust of its customers by constantly delivering style, quality and reliability to their bathrooms. Today, backed by more than 140 years of pioneering legacy, American Standard continues to raise the bar in delivering dependable bathroom solutions that combine thoughtful designs and innovative technologies to create inviting bathroom sanctuaries offering ultimate comfort and performance to its customers. About LIXIL LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high-quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry-leading brands, including LIXIL, GROHE, American Standard, INAX, and TOSTEM. Over 70,000 colleagues operating in 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. LIXIL Group Corporation (TSE Code: 5938) is the listed holding company for LIXILs portfolio of businesses.