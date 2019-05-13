Buyers From More Than 40 Countries and 100 Smart Cities of India to Witness World's Largest Ceramics Expo

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AHMEDABAD, India, May 13, 2019/PRNewswire/ --World's largest ceramics expo Ceramix-19 to be held in GujaratCeramic industry expected to grow at 9% CAGR to become 7.5bln EUR by 2022The Indian tile industry is growing at 15% per anumMorbi accounts for over 70% of the total production in IndiaCeramix 2019, organised by Octagon Communications, aimed to bring forward the growth of Indian Ceramic industry to the dealers and distributors of the country and to showcase the new products and developments in the cluster, is an effort to be a voice of the industry and bridge amongst the stakeholders. The dealers and distributors are the front of the industry that understand the new requirements of the end users and hence are an important cog in the wheel of development of new products. https://drive.google.com/open?id=1J10__n_LgUHNhP3za5CBTtDtB02cAxZHCEO of Ceramix-19, Mr. Sandip Patel said, "The exhibition is back in its full vigor in the 3rd installment to help this year from 21st to 24th November 2019 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. After the two successful editions of Vibrant Ceramics in 2016 and 2017, the exhibition and summit are planning to expand the horizons to newer geographies and sectors to be more inclusive inviting not only the ceramic industry but also the allied industry sectors from building & construction industry."This year, the dealers and distributors will not only be witness to the Indian manufacturers and exhibitors but will also witness the participation of global manufacturers from Spain, Poland, Vietnam, China, Thailand, Brazil, etc. This will give them an excellent opportunity to not only represent Indian companies but also work with global players and carry a wider range of products on their shelf. Participants from more than 40 countries and 100 smart cities of India will be there.https://drive.google.com/open?id=1GBTvWoeUH5f2j3U9G6N2zl499IvRawWHVibrant Ceramics 2016 and Vibrant Ceramics 2017 were highly successful in connecting the industry to all corners of the country has been revamped to a new brand called Ceramix 2019 from Vibrant Ceramics as the new platform aims to be the melting pot for all allied industry sector for building and construction, thus giving an opportunity to the entire value chain to come together and do business. It aims to be the one-stop solution for the manufacturers, exporters, importers, distributors, retailers, architects, interior decorators, logistic companies, academicians, researchers, and innovators. The cluster of Morbi, caters to 90% of India's demand of Ceramic tiles and with the growing demand due to the industrial growth, housing needs, surplus income and spending powers coupled the government's major initiatives of housing for all and smart cities development presents a massive business opportunity for the dealers and distributors from across the country. The team in its vision to develop this as a full-fledged platform for the stakeholders to come together and do business has connected with manufacturers, architects & interior decorators globally especially in the USA, Spain, China, and Vietnam. The team visited Spain, which is considered the Mecca of Ceramic Tiles. Ceramix 2019 has made a permanent base in Spain with its team working full time along with the manufacturers of Spain and Italy to collaborate on a long-term basis to ensure interests on both sides. The Manufacturing Association of Spain, ASCER along with its team of Qualicer- the annual knowledge conference shall be participating in Ceramix 2019 to invite speakers, deliberators, researchers, innovators, Industry leaders and trendsetters to come and showcase the new developments to the rest of the ceramic world. ASCER shall also bring the leading manufacturers of the industry from Spain to be a part of Ceramix 2019 giving a chance to Indian dealers and distributors to connect with them. Last pit stop before the finishing point in India was the Union of Architects in Paris which is the federation of all associations of Architects across the world. The UIA has a rich resource of architects who represent the industry from across the world through its platform of UIA. UIA has agreed to partner with Ceramix 2019 through a delegation of architects by representing from each of the major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. For the benefit of Ceramic industry, such an interesting platform is being developed in India and it is making efforts to bring the entire industry value chain to the beneficiaries (dealers and distributors in this case), thereby giving them an opportunity to save on the cost of developing new business opportunity and presenting variety of options. The opportunity is there, the right time is here, companies and people from India and overseas are ready to connect with Indian dealers and distributors - the main question to be asked to Indian dealers & distributors is, whether the Ceramic industry is ready? Website - www.ceramixexpo.comAbout Octagon Communications Octagon Communications Pvt Ltd was launched with a vision to be an expert in the field of trade fair and corporate exhibitions. Trade shows are designed for entrepreneurs and companies to meet potential customers face to face and get instant feedback about the product. Website - www.ceramixexpo.com