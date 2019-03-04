BXA Token Listing on Global Cryptocurrency Exchange 'BITHOLIC'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BXA token listing and events have been prepared this March. - BITHOLIC (www.bitholic.com) SINGAPORE, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BITHOLIC, a Singapore based global cryptocurrency exchange, is planning to list BXA token on its trading platform in March 2019. BXA token has been issued by BXA(Blockchain Exchange Alliance) of which a founder Kim Byung Gun is the biggest shareholder of Korea's No.1 cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb. BXA is going to combine exchanges from different countries into one and apply various financial services such as wire transfer and payment in a medium to long term. BXA token will be used as a platform coin at every foreign exchange as well as to pay for daily goods. One of the BITHOLIC associates told that "For BITHOLIC, listing BXA token means that BITHOLIC finally becomes the first crypto exchange in Singapore joining as a BXA member exchange." And he also said that "BITHOLIC is now providing users with a total of 12 cryptocurrencies such as BTC, QTUM, ETH, BZNT, TUSD and others for user's convenient trading and planning to continue listing promising and competitive new cryptocurrencies like BXA." "In addition, BITHOLIC (www.BITHOLIC.com) has long implemented a variety of events for its passionate users since its official launching and now proceeding with BITHOLIC Website Revamp event where users could expect to receive BXA token as a reward of the events," he added. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190226/2386008-1 PWRPWR