BYJU'S turns profitable, aims to clock Rs 3,000 cr revenue in FY20

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Online education startup BYJU'S on Thursday said it has turned profitable on a full year basis in FY19 and aims to clock revenue of over Rs 3,000 crore this fiscal.BYJUS, which raised USD 540 million (Rs 3,865 crore) in funding in December last year, tripled its revenue to Rs 1,430 crore in FY2018-19. In April 2019, the Naspers-backed company crossed Rs 200 crore in monthly revenue."The growth in revenue was fuelled by deeper penetration across India and significant growth in the number of paid subscribers...BYJUS is working on creating learning programs in different regional languages," it said in a statement.Currently, its learning programmes are available in English and Hindi. It has over 35 million registered users and 2.4 million paid subscribers."We have witnessed significant growth in the number of students learning from us and today, 60 per cent of our students are from outside the top 10 cities...While profitability is an important milestone for us, as a company our main focus continues to be on creating engaging learning experiences that will empower students to learn better," BYJUS founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said. PTI SR BAL