Bypoll for Shimla municipal corporation's ward 24 on Jan 12

Shimla, Dec 19 (PTI) The bypoll for a Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) ward will be held on January 12, a state election commission (SEC) official said Wednesday.The by-election to ward number 24 Sangti (reserved for women) has been necessitated following the resignation of Congress councillor Meera Sharma in August for personal reasons, the official said.He said as per the SEC notification, candidates may file nomination papers from December 27 to 29 from 11 am to 3 pm. The scrutiny will be held on December 31.The date of withdrawal is January 2. The list of contesting candidates will be prepared on the same day and released after 3 pm, the deadline for withdrawal, the official said.The poll will be held on January 12 from 8 am to 4 pm on January 12. The counting will be done on the same day.The process of election will be completed by January 14.The model code of conduct has come into force in the territorial jurisdiction of the Shimla Municipal Corporation from Wednesday and will remain till the election process is completed.