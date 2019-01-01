Bypoll in Ramgarh constituency on Jan 28

Jaipur, Jan 1 (PTI) Bypoll in Rajasthan's Ramgarh Assembly constituency in Alwar district will be held on January 28.Polling in the constituency was postponed due to the death of BSP candidate Laxman Singh ahead of the December 7 Assembly elections. The Election Commission of India Tuesday notified the date of election. "Notification of the election will be issued on January 3. BSP candidate can file nomination paper from January 3 to January 10. Scrutiny will take place on January 11 and the last date of withdrawal of nomination is January 14, chief electoral officer Anand Kumar said.Polling will take place in Ramgarh Assembly constituency from 8 am to 5 pm on January 28, he said. Assembly elections took place in 199 constituencies, except Ramgarh, on December-7.Of the 199 seats, Congress won 99 while one seat was won by one of its allies. The BJP got 73 seats. Six BSP candidates and 13 independents also won the elections. PTI SDA DVDV