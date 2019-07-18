Bypolls for 13 wards of civic bodies in Rajasthan on Aug 4

Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) Rajasthan State Election Commission Thursday announced the schedule for the bypolls for 13 wards of civic bodies in 10 districts of the state.Bye-elections will be held for two wards of municipal corporations, two wards of municipal councils and nine wards of municipalities on August 4. Counting of votes will be held on August 6, Secretary of State Election Commission Shuchi Tyagi said.Notification for the bypolls will be issued on July 19. The last date for filing of nomination papers is July 23 and the deadline for withdrawal is July 26.Tyagi said with the announcement of the bypoll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the respective areas, which will remain effective till the whole election process is over. PTI AG NSDNSD