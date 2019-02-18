C P Kukreja Architects acquires Indian arm of US-based design firm dbHMS

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Leading architecture company C P Kukreja Architects (CPKA) Monday said it has acquired the Indian arm of Chicago-based design firm dbHMS. CPKA Managing Principal Dikshu C Kukreja said in a statement this acquisition would enable the company to provide world-class expertise to its clients in India. "The country is poised for unprecedented development in the years to come and it is important that the foundation of our work is based on sustainability and environmentally responsible design," he added.With this acquisition, the company also plans to expand in Africa as well as South Asian countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, among others.dbHMS is a US-based company incorporated in 2002. It started operations in India in 2010. The organisation was an integral part in designing the renowned Nalanda University, IIT Gandhinagar, among others.Delhi-based CPKA, which was established in 1969, has designed Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida and international airport (T3) in Delhi through a consortium. PTI MJH ANU