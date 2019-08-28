Cab approves setting up of an global coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The government has given ex-post facto approval for the establishment of an international Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) along with its supporting secretariat office in New Delhi.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the CDRI during UN Climate Summit in New York on September 23, an official statement said.The approval to set up the CDRI and its supporting secretariat office was given by a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by the prime minister.The CDRI is proposed to be launched at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, September 23. Organised by the UN secretary general, this event will bring together the largest number of heads of states to generate commitments for combating the effects of climate change and resulting disasters, and will provide the high-level visibility required for the CDRI, the statement said.The approval is for the following initiatives:Establishment of the international CDRI along with its supporting secretariat office in New Delhi, establishment of the secretariat of the CDRI as a society under The Societies Registration Act,1860 in New Delhi as 'CDRI Society' or similar name as per availability.The memorandum of association and by-laws of the 'CDRI Society' will be prepared and finalised by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in due course.In-principle approval for Government of India support of Rs 480 crore (approximately USD 70 million) to CDRI for a corpus required to fund technical assistance and research projects on an ongoing basis, setting up the secretariat office and covering recurring expenditures over a period of five years from 2019-20 to 2023-24 and the endorsed version of the charter document that will act as the founding document of the CDRI.The charter will be finalised after taking inputs from potential member countries by the NDMA in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs.The CDRI will serve as a platform where knowledge is generated and exchanged on different aspects of disaster and climate resilience of infrastructure.It will bring together technical expertise from a multitude of stakeholders. In doing so, it will create a mechanism to assist countries to upgrade their capacities and practices, with regard to infrastructure development in accordance with their risk context and economic needs. PTI ACB AAR