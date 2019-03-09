Cab driver booked for harassing woman pilot in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 9 (PTI) A taxi driver has been booked here for allegedly harassing a Delhi-based woman pilot at the international airport here, police said. The driver, who is yet to be identified, had passed some "sexually coloured comments" against the 26-year-old pilot of a public carrier while she was waiting for her vehicle at the airport premises Friday night. Quoting her complaint, police said he had made the comments sitting inside the taxi and immediately drove away the vehicle. The woman pilot later lodged a complaint with the airport manager who forwarded the same to the police station concerned. The case was registered against the driver under IPC section 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), an officer told PTI. "The pilot noted down the taxi's number. A probe is on to identify the driver. As per the cab number, the vehicle is registered in the name of a woman," he said. PTI LGK RRT ROH AQSAQS