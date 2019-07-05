Cab Drivers Hit a Strike in Ahmedabad, Jugnoo Comes to Rescue

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Charging only 5% commission on transactionsAHMEDABAD, India, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the increasing agitation of cab drivers in Ahmedabad, Jugnoo driven by its vast network of taxis in the country has come to the rescue of drivers and commuters. Seeing this ongoing strike as an opportunity, Jugnoo is all set to enroll new taxi driver partners with them charging a 5% commission on transactions.Where cab drivers are upset with the decreasing monetary benefits, Jugnoo comes at a time when drivers are looking for an alternative to resolve their earning issues. Its main motive is to ensure that drivers don't suffer the losses and to provide a sense of relief to the frustrated commuters. Jugnoo will be providing customers with 100% cashback on the first 5 rides after they apply the coupon.Commenting on the move, Chinmay Agarwal, CTO & Co-Founder of Jugnoo said, "Jugnoo has taken this step to stabilize the earning of drivers in Ahmedabad and to provide affordable services to the masses. Jugnoo is trying to diminish the losses faced by the drivers in the city. The existing players have not been able to balance this and therefore, we intend to fill the vacuum."Chinmay Agarwal added, "At Jugnoo our prime focus is the driver and customer satisfaction. We analyzed the issues faced by taxi drivers and have come up with a strategy that provides them with an opportunity. Our prime focus is to provide affordable rides and ensure that drivers don't work at low cost, bearing losses."Currently, Jugnoo is operational in more than 50 cities across India with a focus on tier II and tier III cities where the distances are shorter and people rely more on public transport mode. Jugnoo has established itself as a leading on-demand and hyper-local player in the country. It has recently expanded across other verticals of on-demand and hyper-local space with newer services.About JugnooLaunched in November 2014, Jugnoo has ventured into the industry as one of the leading auto-rickshaw aggregators. Headquartered in Chandigarh, India, the company is currently rendering its services in more than 50 cities of India and abroad. The company is clocking 1.5 million monthly transactions and has over 50,000 autos and taxis impaneled under the brand at present. Apart from its core business of auto-rickshaw aggregation, the company has a diverse portfolio of offerings including Rides, Deliveries and B2B SaaS products and services. PWRPWR