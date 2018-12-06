Cab gives ex-post facto approval for signing MoC between India, Kanagawa Prefectural Govt of Japan

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Thursday gave its ex-post facto approval to the signing of Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between India and the Kanagawa Prefectural Government of Japan in the field of healthcare and wellness.The activities between the two sides will start after the receipt of copy of the signed MoC.The initiatives taken between the two countries will be as per the terms of reference of the MoC signed and will be a continuing process till the MoC remains in operation, an official statement said.The MoC, will enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the areas of traditional systems of medicine. This will be of immense importance to both the countries.There are no additional financial implications involved.The financial resources necessary to conduct research, training courses, conferences or meetings and deputations of experts will be met from the existing allocated budget and existing plan schemes of Ministry of AYUSH.The bilateral relations between India and Japan have a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural ties.Having a background of strong traditional medicine, there is a growing interest towards ayurveda and yoga in Japan, the statement stated. PTI PLB KJKJ