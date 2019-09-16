Cab sub-committee to check stray cattle menace in Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 16 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday formed a five-member cabinet sub-committee to check growing menace of stray cattle in the state. He announced Rs10 lakh each to the deputy commissioners for opening an additional 'gaushala' (cow shelter) in their respective districts to address this problem. The committee, headed by Animal Husbandry Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, has PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla, Local Government Minister Brahm Mahindra, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora as members. It has been mandated to suggest ways and means to tackle the problem of stray cattle in a holistic manner, to save precious human lives due to fatal accidents caused by the animals, according to an official release. Reviewing the status of 'gaushalas' already operational in all the districts, the chief minister asked the deputy commissioners to open one more 'gaushala' in their respective districts with the help of NGOs, social and religious organisations. Amarinder Singh also directed all the DCs to make elaborate arrangements, in collaboration with the departments of rural development and panchayats, Local Government and Animal Husbandry, to house the stray cattle in these cattle pounds. There are currently early 2.50 lakh stray animals in the state and the committee would explore ways to eradicate the menace, besides regularly monitoring the progress of implementation and achievement of the specific targets under the action plan in this regard. The sub-committee would also further mandate the districts administration to undertake the task to finalise the action plan for checking the stray cattle menace in a result-oriented manner. PTI CHS SNESNE