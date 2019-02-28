Cabinet apprised of pact with Tajikistan for cooperation in renewable energy

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Cabinet was Thursday apprised of a pact between India and Tajikistan on cooperation in renewable energy. "The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Tajikistan on Cooperation in the field of Renewable Energy. The MoU was signed on 8th October, 2018," an official statement said. The MoU will enable establishment of a basis for a cooperative institutional relationship between India and Tajikistan to encourage and promote bilateral technical cooperation in new and renewable energy on the basis of mutual benefit, equality and reciprocity, according to the statement. It will focus on development and deployment of new and renewable energy, and storage technologies. It will further enhance cooperation between the two countries through exchange and training of scientific and technical personnel, exchange of scientific and technological information and data, transfer of equipment, know-how, and technology on non-commercial basis, among others, as may be decided by the two countries. PTI KKS HRS