Cabinet apprised of progress made under NHM

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Maternal Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) reduced to 130 during 2014-16 from 178 during 2010-12, registering a decline of 2.7 per cent, while the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) declined to 34 in 2016 as compared to 44 in 2011, an official statement said on Wednesday. The annual rate of the decline of IMR between 2015 and 2018 was 8.1 per cent, it added.Further, the Under 5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) reduced to 39 in 2016 from 55 in 2011 and annual rate of the decline of U5MR during 2015-16 was 9.3 per cent.The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) reduced to 2.3 per cent in 2016, from 2.4 per cent in 2011. The percentage annual compound rate of the decline in TFR during 2011-16 was 1.7 per cent, the statement said.The cabinet was informed about these outcomes achieved under the National Health Mission (NHM) in the last five years and during 2017-18 on Wednesday."The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of the progress and the new initiatives under the National Health Mission (NHM) and the decisions of the Empowered Programme Committee and Mission Steering Group of the NHM," the official statement said.The cabinet was also apprised of the various diseases-related health indicators that have shown improvement.In respect of malaria, the Annual Parasite Incidence (API) declined to 0.84 in 2016 from 1.10 in 2011. In 2017, the number of malaria cases went down by 30 per cent and deaths due to malaria decreased by 70 per cent.The incidence of tuberculosis (TB) per one lakh population was reduced to 204 in 2017, from 234 in 2013. Mortality due to TB per one lakh population for India reduced to 21 in 2017 from 32 in 2016, the statement said.The target of prevalence of leprosy per one lakh population has been achieved nationally. The number of districts that achieved elimination of leprosy has increased from 554 in 2017 to 571 by March, 2018.In the case of Kala Azar, the target was to reduce it to less than one case per 10,000 population in all blocks. The number of endemic blocks with the prevalence of more than one cases per 10,000 population was reduced to 72 in 2017, from 94 in 2016, the statement said.Reduction of diseases attributable to Tobacco use, like four major non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) namely cancer, diabetes, stroke and cardiovascular diseases, and chronic lung diseases has been achieved through measures for bringing down the prevalence of tobacco use by 6 per cent average points, to 28.6 per cent in 2016-17 from 34.6 per cent in 2009-10. PTI PLB RC