Cabinet approves amendments to Cinematograph Act to tackle film piracy, copyright infringement

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the Cinematograph Act for imposing strict penalties to combat the menace of film piracy.To check piracy, particularly the release of pirated versions of films on the internet which causes huge losses to the film industry and the exchequer, the government has proposed to make film piracy offences punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and fines that may extend to Rs 10 lakh or both.The proposed amendment states that any person, who without the written authorisation of the copyright owner, uses any recording device to make or transmit a copy of a film, or attempts to do so, or abet the making or transmission of such a copy, will be liable for such a punishment.The Cabinet approved Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's proposal for introducing the Cinematograph Amendment Bill, 2019, which aims to tackle films piracy by including the penal provisions for unauthorised camcording and duplication of films.The proposed amendments would increase industry revenues, boost job creation, fulfil important objectives of India's National Intellectual Property policy and will give relief against piracy and infringing content online, an official statement said.The film industry has been demanding for a long time that the government should consider amendments to the law preventing camcording and piracy.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made an announcement at the inaugural function of the National Museum of Indian Cinema at Mumbai on January 19, 2019, to tackle the menace of camcording and piracy.