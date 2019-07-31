scorecardresearch
Cabinet approves bill for 10% reservation to J&K's economically-weaker sections

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Union cabinet approved a bill on Wednesday to provide up to 10 per cent reservation to Jammu and Kashmir's economically-weaker sections in jobs and educational institutions. According to an official statement, the cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, at a meeting. The approval "would pave the way of extending the benefit of reservation of up to 10 per cent for 'economically weaker sections (EWS)' in educational institutions and public employment alongside existing reservations, it said. PTI CPS ACBHMB

