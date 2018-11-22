Cabinet approves continuation of scheme to improve weather forecast

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Cabinet on Thursday approved continuation of nine sub-schemes under the ACROSS programme, aimed at providing improved weather, climate and ocean forecast and services, during 2017-2020 at an estimated cost of Rs 1,450 crore, a statement said.The scheme approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will ensure transfer of benefits to various services like public weather service, disaster management, agro-meteorological services, aviation services, environmental monitoring services, hydro-meteorological services, climate services, tourism, pilgrimage, power generation, water management, sports and adventure, it said.The scheme, Atmosphere & Climate Research-Modelling Observing Systems & Services (ACROSS), will be implemented by the Ministry of Earth Sciences through its institutes namely India Meteorological Department (IMD), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Service(INCOIS).The CCEA also approved establishment of National Facility for Airborne Research (NFAR) with a financial commitment of Rs 130 crore during 2020-21 and beyond. PTI PR RT