Cabinet approves Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Bill seeks to extend the period for reconstitution of the Central Council from existing period of one year to two years so that the tenure of the Board of Governors may be extended for a further period of one year with effect from May 17, 2019, an official statement said. "This will help the Central Council of Homoeopathy in exercising the powers and performing the functions of the Council," the statement stated. The Bill will replace the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 and extend the tenure of the Board of Governors for another one year. The affairs of the Central Homoeopathy Council have been entrusted to a Board of Governors consisting of eminent and qualified homoeopathy doctors and eminent administrators till such time the council is reconstituted. The tenure has been extended since the council could not be reconstituted within one year due to the non-updation of state registers of homoeopathy and coincidence of general elections, the statement said.