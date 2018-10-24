Cabinet approves ICAI pact with Afghanistan's professional accountants body

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The government Wednesday approved the pact between chartered accountant body, ICAI and Afghanistan's Certified Professional Accountants. The initiative will establish mutual cooperation in the areas of capacity building of Afghanistan Accountancy Board, a regulator for accounting firms practising in Afghanistan. Besides, it will enable Afghanistan to help India and ICAI in facilitating indirect employment generation for the Indian CAs through recognition and acceptability by Afghanistan employers. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Certified Professional Accountants Afghanistan, an official release said. The pact will also help in strengthening the IT capacity and quality assurance in Afghanistan through facilitating knowledge transfer, students and members exchange programs, conduct of seminars, conferences and joint activities mutually beneficial to both the parties. PTI VHP SHWSHW