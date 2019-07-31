Cabinet approves increasing strength of SC judges from 31 to 33

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Cabinet on Wednesday approved increasing the strength of Supreme Court judges from 30 to 33, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.He said now the Supreme Court would have 33 judges, besides the Chief Justice of India (CJI).Once Parliament gives approval to the bill, the apex court will have a sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI. PTI NAB ASK DIVDIV