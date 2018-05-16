Cabinet approves India-Morocco MoU to boost cooperation in mining, geology

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The government today gave ex post facto nod to an agreement between India and Morocco to boost cooperation in the field of mining and geology.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on April 11, 2018 in New Delhi between the Moroccan Ministry of Energy, Mines and Sustainable development and the Ministry of Mines, Government of India.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its ex post facto approval to the signing of MoU between India and Morocco in the field of mining and geology," Ministry of Mines said in a statement.

The MoU will provide an institutional mechanism between India and Morocco for cooperation in the field of geology and mining, the statement said.

This cooperation will be mutually beneficial on economic, social and environmental fields in both countries, it added.

"The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation between India and Morocco in the field of mining and geology. The activities involved in the cooperation viz development of geological infrastructure, promotion of mining and geology, training programs and establishment of geological data bank would serve the objective of innovation," the statement said.