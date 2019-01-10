Cabinet approves Indo-Japan pact on development of advanced model single window

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Union Cabinet Thursday approved the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Japan on development of advanced model single window, aimed at facilitating investments and promote ease of doing business.The decision was taken by the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here."The MoU would lead to cooperation between India and Japan on the development of Advanced Model Single Window and its operationalisation in central and state governments in India for taking administrative procedures necessary for business operations, and to develop a structure in which those procedures are completed in an expeditious manner, so as to accelerate India's effort to promote ease of doing business in India, an official statement said.It said that the system is based on the best practices in and outside India, with measurable parameters and identify possible obstacles for establishment of the single window in India. "It will thus facilitate investments, in the country, it added. PTI RRMKJ