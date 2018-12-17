Cabinet approves MoU with France on renewable energy

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Union Cabinet Monday approved a memorandum of understanding between India and France in the field of new and renewable energy."The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which has been signed between the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), India and Commissariat l'energie atomique et aux energies alternatives (CEA), French state-owned research entity and BlueStorage SAS, a French Company," an official statement said. The MoU was signed on October 3, 2018 in New Delhi. The objective of the MoU is to define the modalities of discussions concerning, in particular, the future collaboration regarding in a pilot project to provide SECI an e-vehicle charging station with embedded batteries, powered by solar panels and optimised connection to the grid in order to support the Indian governments ambitious plan for the deployment of electrical vehicles by maximising solar mobility and minimising its grid impact. PTI KKS MRMR