Cabinet approves MoU with Italy for training programmes on labour, employment

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Centre Thursday approved signing of a pact with Italy for facilitating customised training programmes on labour and employment."The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Italy for training and education in the fields of labour and employment," an official statement said.The MoU will facilitate expansion of the training and education activities to promote decent work through conducting joint training programmes on training methodologies and techniques and developing new training modules for different social partners.Its other focus areas will be organising customised training programmers in different themes on labour and employment, undertaking evaluation of training methodologies, exchanging of good practices in training programmes, particularly in the context of labour administration, among others. Besides, the pact will help in assisting each other in the delivery and facilitation of the training modules and organising study visits, and exchanging of trainers for sharing of knowledge and information.The major impact of the MoU would be up-gradation of technical capacities of both the institutions in responding to the challenges emanating from transformations in the world of work.It will enhance the technical capabilities of developing and organising international training programmes and the evolution of V V Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI) as a leading training institution in the Asia-Pacific region. The MoU will expand its outreach to wide range of social partners from the entire Asia Pacific Region.The V V Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI), NOIDA an autonomous body under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India and the International Training Centre of the International Labour Organisation (ITC-ILO), Turin signed an MoU in 2012 and have collaborated on several activities with mutual sharing of knowledge and experience. The MoU aims to formalise the collaboration between the institutions for continuing the professional collaboration. The International Training Centre (ITC) of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) was established in 1964 in Turin. It has since evolved as the most important focal point for imparting training on different dimensions on labour at the international level.The ITC has a vast reservoir of international expertise on employment, labour, human resource development, and capacity building. One of the major objectives of ITC is to forge partnership with premier institutions engaged in training activities in the field of labour and employment. PTI KKS MKJ