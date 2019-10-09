Cabinet approves MoUs signed between India, foreign broadcasters for exchange of technical expertise

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to MoUs signed between India and foreign broadcasters in the field of radio and television to facilitate exchanges of technical expertise and training of manpower to meet emerging challenges in broadcasting.The MoUs were given ex-post facto approval at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said.The pacts with the foreign broadcasters will help the public broadcaster in exploring new visions; new strategies to address the demands of new technologies and stiff competition; media liberalisation; and globalisation."Broadcasting of programmes to be obtained through mutual exchange, co-production will lead to equity and inclusiveness among viewer/listeners of DD and AIR," the statement said.Exchanges of technical expertise and training of manpower would help the public broadcaster to meet the emerging challenges in the field of broadcasting, it said. PTI ASK ASK ABHABH