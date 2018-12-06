Cabinet approves pact with France for energy efficiency

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Union Cabinet Thursday approves a pact between India and France in the field of energy efficiency and conservation.The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and France in the field of energy efficiency/energy conservation. The MoU was signed on October 17, 2018, an official statement said.The pact involves knowledge exchange and cooperation in the nature of technical assistance only. The MoU is expected to take forward information exchange on policies, programmes and technologies relating to enhanced energy efficiency and demand side management.It will lead to awareness creation on energy efficiency. Development of tools for collection, use and analysis of CO2 emissions and GHG data for tracking global emissions for INDC. It will promote research and development and demonstration of energy efficient technologies. Development of sustainable mobility with specific focus on electric transport, it added. PTI KKS CS MKJ