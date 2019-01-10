Cabinet approves re-promulgation of triple talaq ordinance

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Union Cabinet Thursday approved a proposal to re-promulgate the ordinance making the practice of instant triple talaq a criminal offence, sources said. The earlier ordinance was to expire on January 22. The first ordinance was issued in September last year. A bill to convert the first ordinance into a law is pending in Rajya Sabha where the opposition has been resisting its passage. PTI NAB SMN