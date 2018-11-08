Cabinet approves signing, ratifying extradition pact between India, Morocco

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Cabinet Thursday approved the signing and ratifying of an extradition agreement between India and Morocco.The decision was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The agreement will be signed during a proposed VIP visit from Morocco from November 11-18, an official statement said.The agreement will provide a strong legal base for the extradition of fugitive offenders who are accused of economic offences, terrorism and other serious offences in one state and found in the other state. The Cabinet also approved the agreement between India and Morocco on mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters.This agreement between India and Morocco will enhance cooperation in the service of summons, judicial documents, letters of request and the execution of judgments decrees and arbitral awards. PTI ASK ASK ANBANB