Cabinet approves three corridors of Delhi Metro Phase IV

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Union Cabinet Thursday approved three out of six corridors of the Delhi Metro's proposed Phase IV, Finance Minister Arun Jaitely said. According to the government, corridors of Mukundpur-Maujpur, RK Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aero City-Tughlakabad have been approved by the Cabinet. There will be 17 underground and 29 elevated stations in the three corridors whose total length will be 61.679 km. PTI BUN AAR