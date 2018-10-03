Cabinet approves two Metro rail projects in poll-bound MP

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Union Cabinet approved on Wednesday two Metro rail projects in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh -- in Indore and Bhopal. The Indore project will run along the Ring Line (Bengali Square - Vijay Nagar - Bhawarsala - Airport - Patasia - Bengali Square). The total number of stations on the line are 30. "The project will provide continuous availability of affordable, reliable, safe, secure and seamless transport system in the urban agglomeration of the city, which will reduce the accidents, pollution, travel time, energy consumption, anti-social incidents as well as regulate urban expansion and land use for sustainable development," it said. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 7,500.80 crore and the project will be completed in four years. The tenders for first civil work package have been invited and work will start soon. The Bhopal project comprises two corridors of total length 27.87 Km -- Karond Circle to AIIMS (14.99 Km) and Bhadbhada Square to Ratnagiri Tiraha (12.88 Km). The estimated cost of the project is Rs 6,941.40 crore and the project will be completed in four years. "Karond to AIIMS corridor will pass through the heart of city and connect densely populated areas with bus station, railway stations and AIIMS...The metro will provide Eco friendly and sustainable public transport to residents, commuters, industrial workers, visitors and travellers," the statement said. A special purpose vehicle, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Co Ltd. (MPMRCL), has been constituted to implement both these projects. The projects will be part-funded by the central and state government, besides loans from Asian Development Bank (ADB) and New Development Bank (NDB) for Indore Metro and European Investment Bank (EIB) for the Bhopal Metro. Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh is slated for later this year. PTI ASG SMN