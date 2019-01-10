Cabinet approves VC's post for National Rail & Transport Institute

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI)The Union Cabinet Thursday approved creation of post of Vice Chancellor for India's first rail and transportation university, National Rail & Transport Institute (NRTI), according to an official statement."The Vice-Chancellor shall be the Principal Executive Officer of the institution and shall exercise general supervision and control over the affairs of the institution and shall be mainly responsible for implementation of the decisions of all the authorities of the institution deemed to be university," the statement read.The NRTI opened its doors to the first batch of 103 students from 20 states in two fully-residential undergraduate courses - BSc. in Transportation Technology and DBA in Transportation Management, the classes for which started from September 5, 2018.These three-year degree programmes have interdisciplinary curricula, benchmarked with leading institutions in the world, consisting of foundation, core and elective courses.The NRTI seeks to forge collaboration with leading international institutions in the areas of joint research and faculty and student exchange. Memoranda of Agreement have been signed by the NRTI with Cornell University, USA; University of California, Berkeley; MIIT, Moscow and St. Petersburg Transport University, Russia so far. PTI ASG GVS