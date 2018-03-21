Cabinet clears India-Qatar double taxation avoidance treaty

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Cabinet today approved revision of double taxation avoidance agreement between India and Qatar.

The existing Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) with Qatar was signed on April 7, 1999, and came into force on January 15, 2000.

"The revised DTAA updates the provisions for exchange of information to latest standard, includes Limitation of Benefits provision to prevent treaty shopping and aligns other provisions with Indias recent treaties," an official statement said.

The revised DTAA meets the international standards on treaty abuse.

"The Union Cabinet has given its approval for revision of the agreement between India and Qatar for the avoidance of double taxation and for the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income," the statement added. PTI PTI JD BAL BAL BAL