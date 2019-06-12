Cabinet clears triple talaq bill

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
New Delhi, June 12 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a fresh bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said.The bill will replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led NDA government.The fresh will be introduced in the budget session of Parliament, beginning Monday, Javadekar said. PTI NAB MPB PYK MPBMPB
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today