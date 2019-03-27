Cabinet gives nod for signing MoU with Indonesia on combating illicit trafficking of drugs

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The government Wednesday approved the signing of a pact between India and Indonesia to combat smuggling of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and its precursors.The approval has been given at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.The MoU will help in mutual cooperation in regulation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and in combating drug trafficking, an official statement said.The agreement will come into force on the date of signing and will remain in effect for a period of five years.India has signed similar conventions or MoUs or agreements with 37 other countries.The MoU will facilitate and enhance cooperation between the two countries in combating illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and its precursors as defined by the United Nations International Drug Control Conventions, the statement said.The cooperation under this MoU includes the exchange of information on existing legal instruments of national legislation of both countries to combat smuggling of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and its precursors and essential chemicals, allowing and assisting each other in the use of controlled delivery operation with a view to identify persons involved in such smuggling and prevention of money laundering.Under the agreement, there is a provision of maintaining secrecy of the information and documents obtained in accordance with this MoU. PTI ACB IJT