Cabinet nod for pact with Germany on occupational safety and health

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Union Cabinet Thursday approved a pact with Germany for cooperation in the field of occupation safety and health. The cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Germany on cooperation in the field of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH), an official statement said. The MoU was renewed on November 13, 2018. The collaboration till date has immensely helped in adopting modern training techniques and tools on various aspects of OSH in different sectors of economic activity, it added. Under the MoU, German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV) through the International Social Security Association (ISSA) is bringing in know-how to meet the OSH challenges, especially in the construction and manufacturing sector. Also, it will benefit the large workforce by improving their safety and health, and preventing occupational injuries and diseases. The cooperation is expected to result in capacity building of Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes (DGFASLI), the technical arm and attached office of Ministry of Labour, India and Chief Inspector of Factories Officers (CIFs) in the field of OSH; strengthening of inspection system for meeting emerging challenges; upgradation of laboratories for carrying out applied research in the area of OSH; development of OSH standards and development in safety culture for enhancing the well-being of the Indian workforce. Meanwhile, another official statement said the Labour Ministry has signed an MoU with SIMTARS, Australia for cooperation in occupational safety. The Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) and Safety in Mines, Testing and Research Station (SIMTARS) propose to explore opportunities including the feasibility of technical knowledge sharing in the area of occupational safety, health and welfare of persons engaged in mining operations, among others. The MoU was signed Thursday between Utpal Saha, Director General Mines Safety on behalf of the Ministry of Labour and Employment and Gitesh Agrawal, Queensland Trade and Investment Commissioner on behalf of SIMTARS, Queensland Government, Australia. SIMTARS is a premier training and research institution under the Government of Queensland, Australia and is comprised of professionals from various disciplines of occupational safety, health and environment. PTI KKS ABMABM