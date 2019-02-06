Cabinet nod to agreements on biotech, traditional meds

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved an array of agreements with different countries in the fields of biotechnology, innovation and medicine.The Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and the United Arab Emirates on development cooperation in Africa.The MoU entails setting up of a framework of cooperation between the two countries for implementing development partnership projects and programmes in Africa.It also approved an MoU between India and Finland for collaboration based on mutual interest in the field of biotechnology.The Cabinet also gave its nod for an agreement between India and Brazil on cooperation in the field of traditional systems of medicine and homoeopathy.The MoU will enhance bilateral cooperation between India and Brazil in the areas of traditional systems of medicine. This will be of immense importance to both the countries considering their shared cultural heritage, a statement said. PTI NAB NAB SOMSOM