Cabinet nod to increasing pecuniary limit of civil courts in Dadra & Nagar Haveli

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Union cabinet Wednesday gave its nod to amend a regulation to increase the pecuniary limit of civil courts in Dadra and Nagar Haveli so that the people of the Union territory do not have to approach the Bombay High Court to challenge the decisions taken by local courts. The cabinet gave the nod to promulgate the Daman and Diu Civil Courts (Amendment) Regulation, 2019 and the Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil Courts and Miscellaneous Provisions) Amendment Regulation, 2019 under Article 240 of the Constitution, an official statement said here.It said the move will help in bringing uniformity in the judicial service in the Union Territory (UT). It will also help in overcoming the difficulties faced by litigants in travelling to Mumbai for filing appeals due to existing limited pecuniary jurisdiction. "Enhanced pecuniary jurisdiction will accelerate the justice delivery system, besides making access easier for litigants without having to travel outside the Union Territory," it said.Pecuniary jurisdiction sets the monetary limit on a court. All courts in the judicial system have pecuniary limits and cannot entertain cases beyond their limit. PTI NAB SRY