Cabinet nod to merger of regulatory bodies NCVT, NDSA

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the merger of regulatory institutions the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and the National Skill Development Agency (NDSA) into the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).The move is expected to streamline and benchmark skilling efforts as presently there are 20 ministries/departments implementing skill development programmes mostly using private sector training providers.Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan termed it as a major reform towards strengthening the skill ecosystem and making India the skill capital of the world."An increase in the skill requirements of the country and the skilling needs of the growing workforce have given rise to private training infrastructure. The merger of existing regulatory institutions in the skills space will help standardise the operations of institutes that are engaged in long- and short-term vocational education and training," Pradhan said. According to an official statement, the NCVET will regulate the functioning of entities engaged in vocational education and training, both long-term and short-term, and establish minimum standards for the functioning of such entities.It will be headed by a chairperson and will have executive and non-executive members."This institutional reform will lead to improvement in quality and market relevance of skill development programmes lending credibility to vocational education and training, encouraging greater private investment and employer participation in the skills space," the statement said.The merger is expected to achieve the twin objective of enhancing aspirational value of vocational education and of increasing skilled manpower furthering the agenda of making India the skill capital of the world."This is also expected to facilitate the ease of doing business by providing a steady supply of skilled workforce to the industry and services," the statement said.