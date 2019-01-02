Cabinet okays introduction of bill to amend Arunachal Pradesh's ST list

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the introduction of a bill to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.The bill proposes deletion of the Abor tribe from the state's ST list "as it is the same as Adi" tribe. As there is no tribe called "Khampti", the bill replaces it with "Tai Khamti" on the list."The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the introduction of the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2018, in Parliament for certain amendments in the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, so as to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes of Arunachal Pradesh," an official statement read.The bill seeks to include the Mishmi-Kaman (Miju Mishmi), Idu (Mishmi) and Taraon (Digaru Mishmi) tribes in the list. It also proposes inclusion of "Monpa, Memba, Sartang, Sajolong in lieu of the Momba" tribe. The Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa and Wancho tribes would replace the words "any Naga tribe" in the state's ST list, according to the statement. PTI GVS NSD