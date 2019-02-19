Cabinet okays secretary, joint secretary posts in fisheries dept

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Union Cabinet Tuesday approved one post of secretary and one post of joint secretary in the newly established department of fisheries. "The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved one post of secretary in the level 17 (Rs 2,25,000 fixed) and one post of Joint Secretary in the level 14 of the pay matrix (Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200) in the Department of Fisheries on permanent basis..." an official statement said. These posts have been approved to ensure smooth functioning and fulfil the mandate of the newly created department. "Newly created posts would enable the Department of Fisheries to undertake/monitor number of projects/schemes for the development of the sector, the welfare and protection of the interest of the large number of fishermen," it added. In this year's Budget, the government proposed to create a separate department of fisheries to provide sustained and focused attention towards development of this sector. PTI MJH HRS