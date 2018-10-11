scorecardresearch
Cabinet okays signing of India-Lebanon agri pact

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Cabinet Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Lebanon for cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.

The proposed MoU will promote understanding of best agricultural practices in the two countries and help in better productivity at farmer fields as well as improved global market, an official statement said.

The MoU will help to increase agriculture production and productivity by getting access to best practices and market worldwide, it added. PTI LUX ABMABM

