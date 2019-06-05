Cabinet panel on security formed

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was constituted on Wednesday.The key panel, which deals with issues related to national security and foreign affairs, is headed by the prime minister and has the defence, home, external affairs and finance ministers as its members.The present CCS, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sithataman as its members, sources in the government said.The cabinet panels are constituted or reconstituted when a new government takes over or the cabinet undergoes a reshuffle. PTI NAB RC

